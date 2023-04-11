TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry says it has signed contracts worth $2.8 billion with the country’s top defense contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to develop and mass produce long-range missiles for deployment as early as 2026 amid growing fear of China’s increasing military strength. The plan is based on a new National Security Strategy that Japan announced in December announced as it aims to significantly bolster defense power and deter potential threats from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy includes developing a preemptive strike capability, a sharp break from Japan’s postwar commitment to limit its military to self-defense.

