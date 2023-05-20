HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have prayed together at a memorial for Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, as the two leaders continue efforts to mend ties repeatedly hurt by disputes stemming from Japan’s wartime brutality. Yoon is in Hiroshima to join leaders from seven other guest nations and G7 leaders in “outreach” sessions on Sunday, the last day of the three-day summit. Yoon is the first South Korean leader to visit the memorial, underscoring the thawing in their rocky relations.

