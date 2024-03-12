TOKYO (AP) — Ghibli, the Japanese studio that just won its second Oscar for feature animation for “The Boy and The Heron,” hasn’t said yet what it plans next. But founder Hayao Miyazaki, who at 83 was the oldest director ever nominated in that category, won’t rule out making another film, even if his next project is a short instead of a full-length feature. When the Oscar was announced early Monday in Japan, a cheer went up in the humble, tiny building that houses the studio on the fringes of sprawling Tokyo. With “Godzilla Minus One” winning for best visual effects, Japan was in celebratory mood. This is the first time since 2009 that Japan has won two Oscars.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.