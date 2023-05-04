By Junko Ogura, CNN
A police officer was found dead in the grounds of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official residence early Friday morning, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident as a possible suicide.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not at the residence when a fellow police officer found the 25-year-old man in the West Gate guard station around 4:40 a.m., local time.
The deceased officer had been on guard duty at the residence when the incident occurred, according to police.
Japanese authorities have been on high alert after a recent attack on Kishida.
Last month, a man threw a suspected smoke bomb at the prime minister during a campaign speech. Kishida was not hurt in the incident but the ability of the suspect to get so close to him with what appeared to be a home made weapon alarmed observers.
It came less than a year after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead last July during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.