TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he has high hopes to discuss further strengthening of three-way strategic cooperation with the United States and South Korea at a summit hosted by President Joe Biden at Camp David later this month. The Aug. 18 summit with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is the first stand-alone summit among leaders of the three countries not in connection with international meetings. The summit is also the latest sign of warming ties between Tokyo and Seoul because of their shared concern over increasingly assertive China and other regional threats. Kishida made the remarks on Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.