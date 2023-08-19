By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a brief visit to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday to highlight the safety of an impending release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, a divisive plan that his government wants to start soon despite protests at home and abroad. His trip comes hours after he returned home from a summit with U.S. and South Korean leaders at the American presidential retreat of Camp David. Before leaving Washington, Kishida said it is time to make a decision on a release date, which has not been set due to the controversy surrounding the plan. Japan has obtained support from the International Atomic Energy Agency for its plan.

