TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting with computer chip makers has stressed that investment and international exchanges to strengthen the supply chain were welcome. A recent shortage of chips was a sore point for Japan’s manufacturers when the pandemic became a wake-up call that solid access to production must be ensured. Computer chips are used in an array of products, and next-generation chips are going to be crucial for artificial intelligence and other advanced technology. Japan is eager to strengthen its domestic chip production. Analysts say the uncertain future of U.S.-China relations also could put supplies from China at risk. Japan’s trade minister said executives at the meeting Thursday responded positively.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.