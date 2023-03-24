By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Believe that when “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis says he read his Twitter DMs, he really does.

In a new interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that aired on Friday, Sudeikis, who stars as the titular character of the Apple TV+ feel-good comedy series, said his Twitter DMs are wide open for a good reason.

“You try to spend as much time and be as present with people,” Sudeikis said of the show’s loyal viewers. “I read everybody’s messages.”

He added that because of the themes of the show, the cast has been met “with such kindness and grace” from viewers. Sudeikis said that he keeps his DMs open because the stories that people share with him are “incredibly moving.”

“People share their stories or explain where they’ve held the ‘Believe’ poster, where they have it. Like, in a parent’s hospital room or in classrooms or where-have-you,” he said.

Optimism, mental health and simply just being kind to one another are just a few of the themes that “Ted Lasso” has tackled. And perhaps the biggest overarching theme, illustrated by a bright yellow poster that hangs in AFC Richmond’s lively locker room, is to just “Believe” that anything is possible.

Sudeikis’s inbox is likely full of an unimaginable amount of messages, but he says that he puts forth a real effort to read what he can.

“I want ’em to know that, sincerely, that they’re seen, they’re heard, they’re read,” he said, going on to add that the sentiments from viewers that he and those involved in the show read aren’t something they “take lightly or take for granted.”

“Ted Lasso” is set in the UK and follows an American football coach who jumps the pond to coach AFC Richmond, the struggling English Premier League soccer team. The series’ third season, which could be its last, began streaming in March and is chock full of feel-good moments, moving subplots and, of course, biscuits.

The critically acclaimed show became an instant classic when it premiered in 2020 and has since won 11 Emmy Awards, including consecutive best comedy series wins in 2021 and 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.