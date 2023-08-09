MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is back to full health and determined to finalize the business agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan has spoken publicly for the first time since he returned to work from a health scare. He stepped away a week after the Saudi deal was announced and said anxiety had built up over time. He believes the deal is the right path for the PGA Tour and that will be shown over time. The agreement has a Dec. 31 deadline to get it done. Monahan says that’s the target and it’s realistic.

