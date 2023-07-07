PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work. Monahan has told the tour he will resume his job on July 17. That will be about a month since Monahan stepped away for what was referred to only as a medical situation. His surprise departure was a week after announcing the tour’s stunning agreement to work with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan says in a note to the tour’s policy board, staff and players that his health has improved. He will not be in Washington on Tuesday when two PGA Tour executives testify at a Senate hearing on the deal.

