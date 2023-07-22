POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Junior Jazz players in Pocatello will have the chance to meet Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Pocatello High School.

The event takes place from 5pm-6pm at the school, where players will hear about Agbaji’s NBA career and get autographs and pictures.

Agbaji averaged 7.9 PPG in his rookie season with the Jazz after being traded to Utah last summer.