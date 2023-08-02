POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji made a special appearance in East Idaho on Tuesday, as he visited with Junior Jazz players at Pocatello High School.
While learning basketball skills from Agbaji, kids also got the chance to take pictures with him and get autographs.
Agbaji also visited with Junior Jazz players at Shelley High School on Wednesday.
