BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty went over 100 yards both rushing and receiving and scored two touchdowns to lead Boise State to a 27-19 win over Air Force on Friday, keeping the Broncos’ hopes alive for a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game with their third straight win.

If league leader UNLV (6-1) defeats San Jose State (5-2) on Saturday, the Broncos (7-5, 6-2) will go to Las Vegas to take on the Rebels on Dec. 2. A Spartans win would create a three-way deadlock and computer rankings would come into play as a tiebreaker.

Boise State scored first and led thereafter but didn’t have the game in hand until Kaonohi Kaniho’s interception at midfield with 13 seconds left.

Jeanty turned a screen pass into a 75-yard touchdown late in the first half that ended with the Broncos leading 17-6. He burst through the middle for a 50-yard score and a 24-12 lead early in the third quarter.

Late in the third quarter, Jayden Goodwin made Air Force’s second interception and it led to Dylan Carson’s 2-yard TD run to trail 24-19.

Jonah Dalmas kicked a 52-yard field goal with 4 1/2 minutes left for the final points.

Jeanty finished with 107 yards on 14 carries and 118 yards receiving on five catches. He’s the first Broncos player with both 100-plus rushing and passing yards in a game since Jeremy McNichols in October 2016. Taylen Green threw for 228 yards with a passing and a rushing touchdown and was intercepted twice.

John Busha came on in relief of first-time starter Ben Brittain late in the first half for the Falcons and was 8-of-17 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown plus a rushing touchdown. Carson had 132 yards rushing with a score on 12 carries.

Air Force (8-4, 5-3) has lost four straight.

The victory was the second in two games for interim head coach Spencer Danielson, who took over for Andy Avalos, who was fired two weeks ago.

