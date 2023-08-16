RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Many families in the Rigby area gathering at the fairgrounds this week for the Jefferson County Fair.

Kids from all ages have been training livestock to present at the fair and becomes the highlight of the summer.

“My experience at the fair has been fantastic,” fair participant Elysse Thomas said. “My pig this year is very calm and gentle and I loved working with him the entire time.”

The fair has grown significantly over the years as more families get involved in raising cattle.

“Running the fair gets easier and easier every year,” fair director Carl Anderson said. “We get more kids involved in the fair every year.”

As more families raise livestock for the fair each year, more preparation needs to take place to find enough room for the livestock.

“Jefferson County Fair grows and grows and grows,” Anderson said. “You see young people involved with livestock growth they are too busy to get into trouble, and it keeps them off their phones.”

He also said this opportunity helps them to interact with adults and learn life lessons by becoming more responsible.