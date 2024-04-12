RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Ty Shippen is the new athletic director at Rigby High School. Jefferson Joint School District 251 made the announcement Thursday.
Shippen takes over for Justin Jones, who said on Mar. 1 he would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year.
Along with his coaching experience in basketball and golf at Skyline and Mince, Shippen was a multi-sport athlete at Rigby and played collegiate basketball.
