RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Ty Shippen is the new athletic director at Rigby High School. Jefferson Joint School District 251 made the announcement Thursday.

Shippen takes over for Justin Jones, who said on Mar. 1 he would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year.

Along with his coaching experience in basketball and golf at Skyline and Mince, Shippen was a multi-sport athlete at Rigby and played collegiate basketball.