LONDON (AP) — The Democratic Unionist Party says its leader has stepped down after being charged with allegations of a historic nature. Jeffrey Donaldson left his post with immediate effect pending the outcome of the judicial process, the Democratic Unionist Party said. In accordance with the party rules, it has suspended him from membership.

