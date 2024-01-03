By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. The documents are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

This is the first set of documents to be unredacted unsealed as part of a December 18 court order; more are expected as part of the order.

CNN is now reviewing the documents.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.