NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will debut a Sunday political show on the network next month. Her show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” will air at noon each Sunday and feature newsmaker interviews and policy discussions. She will also profile newsmakers, showing them going about their daily lives. Her show debuts March 19. Since exiting as President Joe Biden’s first press secretary and joining MSNBC, Psaki has appeared frequently on various network programs, including “Morning Joe.” Her show will stream the next day on Peacock, and Psaki is developing another streaming program set to debut this spring.