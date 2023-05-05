By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Jenny Craig, the weight-loss chain, has confirmed that it’s shutting down for good.

“It’s with a heavy heart, we’re announcing the close of our business,” a note on its Facebook page late Thursday. “The last 40 years would not have been possible without you.”

Uncertainty surrounding its future started last week on reports that the company was alerting employees of layoffs and “winding down physical operations” of its nearly 500 weight-loss centers in the United States and Canada. Roughly 1,000 people will be out of a job, according to NBC News.

Jenny Craig hasn’t returned CNN’s request for comment. However, its website is no longer active and displays the same message from its Facebook page.

Customers are being told that “all auto-delivery subscriptions have been canceled” and that “all coaching sessions, food orders and merchandise sales have ceased online and in corporate centers.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

