DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – An indictment by a Teton County grand jury was unsealed Tuesday charging Jeremy Albert Best with three counts of murder in the first degree for the killings of Kali Jean Best, her unborn fetus and Zeke Gregory Best, as well as three enhancements for use of a firearm or other deadly weapon in the commission of the three murders.

The indictment supersedes the amended criminal complaint against Jeremy Best in Teton County case number CR41-23-0877, and as a result there will not be a preliminary hearing.

Under the circumstances of this case, Idaho law allows Best to be prosecuted in Teton County for all three murders, even though one of the victims was found in Bonneville County.

Prosecutors and law enforcement in Teton and Bonneville counties, as well as the Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies, are cooperating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.

Prosecutors from Teton and Bonneville Counties ask the public to refrain from uninformed speculation regarding this case, including the Defendant’s mental state, the facts surrounding the killings, or otherwise.

“Misinformed or uninformed posts and articles can promulgate a prejudicial narrative among potential jurors and can become exhibits in motions to change venue,” Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith said.

According to Randy Neal, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney, “excessive pre-trial publicity can lead to changes in venue which deprive both the State and the Defendant from having an impartial jury of peers selected from the local community.”

“I understand that people want and deserve facts about what happened, but we implore the public to be patient and wait for facts to come out through the open court process,” Smith said.

The case will now be scheduled for an arraignment before a district judge; however, the date and time of the arraignment are not yet known.

You can view the indictment below.