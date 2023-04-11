LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Renner has attended the premiere for his new series, capping a remarkable recovery roughly four months after the “Avengers” star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident. Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the “Rennervations” premiere Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews. He made his way down the down the carpet with help of a knee scooter. Renner was crushed by his 7-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while trying to help free a relative’s car at his Nevada home. “Rennervations” premieres Wednesday on Disney+ on Wednesday and follows Renner as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada.

