IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition is joining forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in Ammon for the 14th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.

During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app — to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.