CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A Chubbuck man has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
Jesse Leigh agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder charges through a plea deal with prosecutors last Friday.
Leigh shot and killed 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt in front of their 7-year-old son on Oct. 15, 2021.
Police say an audio device recorded the shooting that night.
Leigh is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.