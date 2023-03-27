CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A Chubbuck man has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Jesse Leigh agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder charges through a plea deal with prosecutors last Friday.

Leigh shot and killed 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt in front of their 7-year-old son on Oct. 15, 2021.

Police say an audio device recorded the shooting that night.

Leigh is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.