Aaron Rodgers nearly upended the NFL schedule two years ago when he told some within the Green Bay Packers organization that he didn’t want to return to the team. For the sake and sanity of those in the league’s scheduling department, cooler heads prevailed. Rodgers was on the move during this offseason with his trade to the New York Jets, but it was planned well enough in advance that the league and its network partners could get in their requests. The Jets will make six prime-time appearances and have four games in the Sunday afternoon late window.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.