SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah native and Grammy nominee Jewel, along with Post Malone and actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, will be among the performers at this weekend’s NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.

Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.

The halftime show will feature three Nigerian artists — Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema — doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Once the halftime show ends, the NBA will host a celebration commemorating James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month to become the league’s career scoring leader.

Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem before the game.

Affleck, who stars in the upcoming film “Air” — the story about how Sonny Vaccaro signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal — will introduce the teams before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Utah-based group The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday — along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem — at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State.

