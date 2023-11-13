CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of Jewish peace activists and allies from across the Midwest have called for a cease-fire in Gaza at a major Chicago train station. Organizers say police on Monday arrested over 100 protesters and escorted them out of the building that also houses the Israeli consulate. Chicago police have not confirmed the arrest information. The scene echoes Jewish Voice for Peace cease-fire protests last month in New York City and Washington, D.C. Chicago protesters cheered as police led demonstrators from the building with hands zip-tied behind their backs. The Israeli consulate in Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

