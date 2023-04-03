MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The former principal of a Jewish girls school in Australia was found guilty of sexually abusing two students. Malka Leifer was convicted on 18 counts and acquitted of nine other charges, including five that related to a third student. The three students were all sisters. Leifer sat with her head tilted watching the jury and did not react as the verdicts were read Monday. The two students she was convicted of abusing were in court for the verdicts. The sisters had provided evidence over two weeks behind closed doors, with the public and media excluded according to rules governing sexual assault trials in Victoria.

