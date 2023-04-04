TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced its winter 2023-24 Season Pass Sale, available online and in person beginning May 1.

This season, JHMR will limit Season Pass and individual day ticket sales. The resort is offering a 10% renewal discount to 2022-23 passholders until passes are sold out.

To improve guests’ experiences on the mountain and throughout the resort, JHMR will manage capacity for the fourth consecutive year. Season Passes may sell out this spring, and rates will increase on June 1 for any Season Passes that remain. With a JHMR 2023-24 Season Pass, guests can ski or ride any day as indicated by their pass type. Individual day tickets/reservations will be available for purchase later this summer.

Ikon and Mountain Collective Passes are required to have a reservation for lift access. These reservations and day lift tickets will be available later this summer. JHMR recommends making reservations well in advance, as days may sell out.

“We’ve had an incredible season with 588 inches of total snowfall and we currently have the second snowiest season in the history of the resort in Rendezvous Bowl. JHMR is grateful to our loyal passholders who ski with us year after year and we are offering a renewal discount of 10% to passholders who purchased any kind of pass in the winter of 2022-23,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “We urge all guests to plan ahead for your visits to JHMR next season. We will continue to balance demand with the objective of creating a great experience.

JHMR will once again offer the Rendezvous Peak Pass, the premier, unlimited Season Pass option with the most passholder benefits. The Rendezvous Peak Pass includes an Ikon Base Pass and one “early-up” Bridger Gondola access per passholder, among other unique benefits. JHMR will also offer its traditional Grand Pass and Grand ByPass, the Midweek ByPass, the 10-Day Plus Pass, and additional senior, teen and youth pass products. The Rendezvous Peak Pass and Grand Pass both provide an anticipated 137 days of unlimited skiing or riding at JHMR for the winter 2023-24 season.

In addition to the renewal discount, the resort will have an in-person Season Pass sale for youth (ages 5-12) and teen (ages 13-18) students May 1-6 and May 27-31, featuring the lowest pass prices available. The in-person youth and teen sale will take place at the JHMR Tickets and Guest Services office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For discounted student passes, there will be an additional sales location at Hoback Sports May 28-31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.