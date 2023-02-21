By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will visit Namibia and Kenya this week as part of a United States push to step up engagement with Africa. President Joe Biden told African leaders at a summit last year that the U.S. is “all in” on the continent’s future. He promised multiple visits by U.S. officials, including himself. The U.S. is trying to catch up with China, which has outpaced the United States in terms of trade with African countries. The first lady opens the trip Wednesday in Namibia and will highlight issues around empowering women and young people, food insecurity and U.S. relations with Namibia and Kenya.