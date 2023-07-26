IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Labor held a job fair in the Walmart parking lot in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. About 50 companies showed up with job applications waiting to be filled.

The main problem with the job market isn’t the lack of employers, but it is the lack of available workers. The unemployment rate in the state of Idaho from June is at 2.7%. It makes it very difficult for many companies and recruiters to have their spots filled urgently.

It is however easy for these few workers to find jobs. Many job seekers walked out with multiple applications.

The competition for these scarce few workers is intense. Many recruiters will offer a lot for these workers including exclusive training to get ordinary people up to speed quickly.

If you missed this job fair, don’t worry. The Idaho Department of Labor has job fairs every two weeks on every other Wednesday.