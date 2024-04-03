IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you are looking for a job or to change careers, there are several opportunities to window shop for a new position at the Idaho Falls job fair today.
With about 30 employers seeking to hire, you are sure to learn about opportunities near you. The fair is located at 1515 E. Lincoln Rd. It last until 3pm. The full list of employers expected at the event is below.
