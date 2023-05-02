By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The number of open jobs in the United States has dropped to the lowest level since May 2021, a reflection of a labor market that is slowly settling back into balance after the Federal Reserve’s yearlong campaign to cool off the economy.

Job openings totaled 9.59 million in March, according to monthly data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from an upwardly revised 9.974 million reported in February and represents the third consecutive month that available jobs have fallen.

Economists were expecting 9.775 million openings, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

As of March, the ratio of open jobs to the number of unemployed Americans fell to 1.65, BLS data shows.

“Demand for labor is cooling, and the dynamics of the labor market are normalizing,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “After two years of incredibly rapid churn and highly elevated demand, things are now all going back to normal levels and rates.”

Rising layoffs, no new hiring

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed that layoffs jumped by nearly 250,000 to 1.8 million — the highest level since December 2020 — while the number of new hires were unchanged at 6.15 million and quits ticked down to 3.85 million from 3.98 million.

“More quits are a sign of worker confidence, and more layoffs and discharges are when employers are more cautious to hire and more likely to cut jobs,” said Erica Groshen, a former BLS head who now serves as the senior economics adviser at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

“And those move in opposite directions when the labor market starts to weaken,” she said.

Some of the industries seeing the biggest cutback in open positions include those within transportation, warehousing and utilities; construction; and other services.

The largest jump in layoffs during March was seen in the construction industry. The Fed’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign has resulted in weakened demand within the housing sector; however, layoffs in construction have lagged, given a strong backlog in projects post-pandemic.

The declines in openings and increases in layoffs were seen across the country’s four major regions.

In recent months, layoff announcements have been mounting, with most of the cutbacks coming from high-growth technology businesses that bulked up as Americans’ behaviors shifted during the pandemic. Companies in sectors such as finance, media, retail and manufacturing have also scaled back their workforces.

However, the broader labor market has remained relatively unfazed. The US economy added a net 1 million jobs during the first quarter.

Tuesday’s JOLTS report is one of the last pieces of key economic data to be released before the Fed’s policymaking decision on Wednesday.

Economists and analysts expect that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate by another quarter point — marking the central bank’s 10th rate hike since March 2022. Economists also widely anticipate that the Fed will then pause to assess the effects of its own tightening cycle as well as any impacts from the recent upheaval within the banking industry.

