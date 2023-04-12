DUBLIN (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Dublin and he’s ready to trace his ancestral roots. It’s a personal visit for a politician who cites his Irish heritage as a driving force in his life. Biden was greeted by Ireland’s prime minister at the airport before the president swung by a nearby fire station where children held American and Irish flags and signs that said “welcome home.” During his three days in Ireland, Biden plans to address the parliament in Dublin, attend a gala dinner and visit two ancestral hometowns. Before arriving in Dublin, Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

By COLLEEN LONG and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

