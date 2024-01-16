CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of John Reed, former Citigroup CEO.

Personal

Birth date: February 7, 1939

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: John Shepard Reed

Father: name not known publicly – plant manager for Armour & Company

Mother: name not known publicly

Marriage: Cynthia “Cindy” (McCarthy) Reed (September 1994-present); Sally (Foreman) Reed (divorced)

Children: with Sally (Foreman) Reed: Tenley, December 1974; Tefford, July 1971; Timothy, January 1968; Traci, March 1965

Education: Washington and Jefferson College, B.A., 1960; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, B.S. 1961 (dual degree program); Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Sloan School of Management, Master of Science, 1965

Military service: US Army Corps of Engineers, 1962-1964, Lieutenant

Other Facts

Lived in Buenos Aires from ages 5 to 17 due to his father’s job with Armour & Company.

After retiring from Citigroup, Reed and his wife founded the John and Cindy Reed Foundation, which focuses on environmental and educational efforts.

Credited with advancing the adoption of the ATM across the United States.

Salary as chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, at his request, was $1.

Timeline

1965 – Joins Citicorp.

1975-2003 – Member of Philip Morris/Altria board of directors.

June 19, 1984 – Reed is named CEO of Citicorp.

1998 – Citicorp merges with Travelers in a $37 billion deal to become Citigroup Inc.

November 9, 1999 – Reed testifies before the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations of the Committee on Governmental Affairs regarding money laundering.

April 18, 2000 – Retires as co-chairman and co-chief executive of Citigroup Inc.

September 17, 2003 – New York Stock Exchange Chairman Richard Grasso resigns over criticism of his compensation package.

September 21, 2003 – Reed is named interim chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

2004-2008 – Serves as a member of the Altria Group board of directors.

April 2005 – Steps down as chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

February 4, 2010 – Testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs regarding the financial crisis.

2010-2014 – Serves as chairman of the board at MIT. Reed remains a life member emeritus of the board of trustees.

2011-present – Member of CaixaBank’s board of directors.

February 16, 2016 – Is elected president of the board of Boston Athenaeum, an independent library and museum.

