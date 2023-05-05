By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Johnny Weir is returning as the US host of the Eurovision Song Contest and he couldn’t be more excited.

“Last year was, was such an exciting moment for me in my career as a broadcaster and as an entertainer, because I’m just such a huge fan of the Eurovision Song Contest. When I got the call to go in to host it, I could not get over it,” Weir told CNN in a recent interview. “I’m still not over it. It’s still mind boggling.”

Peacock is streaming this year’s semi-finals and grand final beginning on May 9.

Viewers can participate with Weir via “Watch With” by submitting questions to the host as they watch the competition together.

The former professional ice skater is a super fan of the annual competition, which pits singers, who must perform live, from participating countries against each other and has become a worldwide phenomena.

Weir’s hosting for NBC’s streaming company last year won him rave reviews. He said it has encouraged him to up his game this time around.

“I have to keep my level strong and this year I’m so excited about so many of the songs. I think it’s gonna be a tremendous competition and a tremendous event,” he said. “I think that that energy that we’ll get from the stage in Liverpool will keep me right up where I want to be and that I can just keep bringing this thing that I love so much to my country.”

Weir has plenty of experience having provided commentary for figure skating competitions for years.

He deeply feels the importance of “performing for an American audience and bringing them the biggest, most watched event outside of the sporting world in the entire world.”

“I have to do it in a different way and in a way that Americans can feel like they’re a part of it. And, now, this year more than ever, the United States actually has a vote with the rest of the world in choosing the champion of the Eurovision Song Contest,” he said. “I think that it’s my obligation to make sure that America can sit back and enjoy the contest as much as I do, pick their favorites, send in their votes.”

“If there’s one thing I know about Americans watching television is that we love to vote for a singing contest,” Weir said, laughing. “I just hope that people run with it and go there with me and that new fans are born every time I talk about Eurovision or host the Eurovision Song Contest.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.