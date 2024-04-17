By Lauren Fox, Haley Talbot and Melanie Zanona, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday he is sticking with his plan to put a series of foreign aid bills on the floor, including funding for Ukraine, after facing significant pressure from hardliners.

Johnson said in a note to members that they will vote on these Saturday evening.

Johnson also announced he will bring forward an immigration bill that looks like the House’s HR 2.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.