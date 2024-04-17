By Lauren Fox, Haley Talbot and Melanie Zanona, CNN
Washington (CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday he is sticking with his plan to put a series of foreign aid bills on the floor, including funding for Ukraine, after facing significant pressure from hardliners.
Johnson said in a note to members that they will vote on these Saturday evening.
Johnson also announced he will bring forward an immigration bill that looks like the House’s HR 2.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
