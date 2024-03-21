By Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday he will extend an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress after members of his conference encouraged him to do so.

“We will certainly extend that invitation,” Johnson said on CNBC.

Johnson also revealed he has been invited by Netanyahu to speak at the Knesset and that it would be a “great honor” to do so. Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, addressed the Knesset when he was speaker.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

