POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi is performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on May 27.

Pardi is bringing fan-favorite hits like “Dirt On My Boots,” plus new music from his red-hot new release, Mr. Saturday Night, to Pocatello to kick off Memorial Day weekend. The CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter/producer embraces western swing, breezy California midtempos, and bar-room shuffles that are sure to get any crowd dancing.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 for those who sign up to receive email notifications from the venue at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. General tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at jonpardi.com. Gates open at 5 p.m. with Jon Pardi scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Amphitheatre’s 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks.