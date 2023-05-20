CANNES, France (AP) — Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Auschwitz-set drama shot through “a 21st century lens,” has delivered the Cannes Film Festival’s first critical sensation by approaching the Holocaust from an unlikely perspective. “The Zone of Interest” dramatize the life of a fictional German family whose handsome home and tasteful gardens abut the outer wall of Auschwitz. There, they live a mostly peaceful, mundane life, while the rumble of incinerators is heard in the background, smoke rises from the gas chambers, and muffled screams are sometimes heard. Following its premiere Friday, “The Zone of Interest” quickly rose to the top of forecasts for the Palme d’Or, Cannes’ top prize.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.