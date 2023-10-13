BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance intends to plead guilty in an extortion case. Joran van der Sloot is accused of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother. A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for Van der Sloot in Birmingham, Alabama. Emails to van der Sloot’s attorney and a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors were not immediately returned on Friday evening. Van der Sloot was extradited to Alabama earlier this year from Peru. He’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010. Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates to Aruba.

