By Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed the former executive director for the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, according to a copy of the document obtained by CNN.

The move is a sign Jordan intends to probe Jankowicz’s brief tenure at the now-disbanded disinformation board, which was met with intense backlash from Republican and conservative media, as part of his effort to show the federal government has been “weaponized” against conservatives. Jankowicz’s deposition is scheduled April 10.

Jankowicz responded to news of the subpoena in a statement, saying she will not be “cowed by conspiracy theories or intimidation.”

“I will happily testify to the truth of the Board under oath: That it was a working group meant to curb disinformation that endangered Americans’ safety, and that — because of the Republican Party’s irresponsible lies about it — our democracy is less secure,” she said.

Jordan had previously requested that Jankowicz appear for a transcribed interview to discuss her brief role as the executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board created by the Department of Homeland Security.

Jankowicz resigned in May 2022 after her appointment drew condemnation from GOP lawmakers and right-wing media personalities, who pointed to her past tweets and statements regarding the laptop of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Christopher Steele, the author of the so-called Steele dossier. When she resigned, Jankowicz responded to more of the attacks she had received, defending her work.

The Disinformation Governance Board has since been dissolved.

An interagency team, the board was intended to coordinate department activities related to disinformation aimed at the US population and infrastructure. Jankowicz, a disinformation expert with experience working on Ukraine and Russia issues, was tapped to helm the board, along with two senior DHS officials, including acting Principal Deputy General Counsel Jen Daskal.

Jordan has called the now disbanded board “an anti-democratic and un-American attempt to establish a de facto Ministry of Truth within the federal government.”

At the time, DHS and the White House defended the board and called Jankowicz “imminently qualified,” but eventually decided to pause the initiative and call for a review. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later acknowledged the confusing rollout of the working group and in August DHS shut down the board.

