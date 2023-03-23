Josh Segarra is one of Hollywood’s rising stars thanks to a list of memorable credits including roles on HBO Max’s “The Other Two” and Broadway’s “On Your Feet!” This month, Segarra also appears in the latest movie in the “Scream” franchise, “Scream VI,” as the boyfriend of Melissa Barrera’s character. He also is one of the stars of the Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize,” debuting March 29. Based on the novel by M.O. Walsh, “The Big Door Prize” is created by David West Read, who also was a writer and producer on “Schitt’s Creek.”

