MIAMI (AP) — The anti-communist sister of Cuban leaders Fidel and Raul Castro has died in Miami at age 90. Juanita Castro died Monday, nearly 60 years after she fled their communist revolution. She said in a 2009 book that she became disillusioned with Fidel Castro’s rule shortly after they took power in 1959 when he became a hard-line communist and forced anyone who disagreed out of the revolutionary government. She then fled to the U.S. in 1964 after secretly working with the CIA. She wasn’t initially accepted among Miami’s Cuban exile community, which viewed her with suspicion. She mostly lived quietly and ran a Little Havana pharmacy until 2007.

By TERRY SPENCER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

