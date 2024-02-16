BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bingham County Judge released a decision in a civil case between the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and the Idaho Republican Party.

District Judge Darren Simpson said Bingham County Republican Leaders failed to comply with state GOP rules. Therefore, the election for a new chairman on July 20th is invalid.

Bingham County chairman Dan Craven held an election to fill his set after he resigned. Matt Thompson was elected to fill the position.

However, the Idaho Republican Party said the election was invalid as the seat was not vacant then.

Judge Simpson goes on to say the action of Cravens leaves no doubt that he ignored state law, Republican Party rules, and Bingham County Republican’s bylaws.

