DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Iowa law banning some books from school libraries and forbidding teachers from discussin LGBTQ+ issues. Judge Stephen Locher granted a preliminary injunction Friday. The law was approved by Iowa legislators and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds early in 2023. It was set to take effect Jan. 1. It bans books depicting sex acts from schools and forbids teachers from raising gender identity and sexual orientation issues with students through the sixth grade. It also requires school administrators to notify parents if their child asks to change their pronouns or names.

