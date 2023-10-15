WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump are heading to court to argue over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president’s diatribes on likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has accused Trump of using increasingly incendiary rhetoric to try to undermine the public’s confidence in the justice system and taint the jury pool. Trump’s defense has called the proposal an unconstitutional effort to “silence” his political speech as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. It’s not clear whether U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will issue a ruling Monday.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

