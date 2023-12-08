FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – There is an update in the murder case against Chad Daybell.
On Friday, Judge Steve W. Boyce denied a request by the prosecution to move the trial from Ada County back to Fremont County.
As of right now, Daybell’s trial is set to start in April 2024 in Ada County.
You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.
