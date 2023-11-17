NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case has denied his bid for a mistrial. In a ruling Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron rejected claims from the former president’s lawyers that the proceedings are infected with political bias. Trump’s lawyers had argued that Engoron irreparably harmed Trump’s right to a fair trial. They cited his rulings against Trump, the prominent role of the judge’s chief law clerk, the clerk’s political donations and the judge’s sharing of articles about the case with fellow alumni of his high school. Engoron says his rulings are his alone, and sharing links in a high school newsletter doesn’t interfere with him presiding fairly over the trial.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

