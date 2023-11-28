MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a liberal watchdog group’s claims that a panel researching the possible impeachment of a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice violated open meeting laws. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asked three former Supreme Court justices to advise on whether he should pursue impeaching current Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed a lawsuit alleging the panel worked in secret. It also sought records from Vos and the former justices. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington dismissed the group’s open meeting violation claims Tuesday. He found that the group filed the lawsuit before giving prosecutors a chance to pursue the case.

