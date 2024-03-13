By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The presiding judge in the Georgia criminal case against Donald Trump and his allies has thrown out some of the charges against the former president and several of his co-defendants.

The partial dismissal by Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee leaves most of the indictment intact.

McAfee ruled that several of the charges in the 41-count indictment related to Trump and some co-defendants allegedly soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer lacked the required detail about what underlying crime the defendants were soliciting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

